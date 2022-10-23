News Archives
Independence Boulevard squatters to benefit from housing units
Chief Executive Officer of the CH&PA, Sherwyn Greaves (centre) flanked by staff of the Housing Ministry and (on right) beneficiaries who were issued with Certificates of Title, signalling legal ownership of their new lands
ON Friday, the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) allocated housing units to the first 11 informal settlers residing along Punt Trench, Cemetery Road and Saffron Street as part of its relocation and resettlement programme.

The persons, who met with the Chief Executive Officer of CH&PA, Sherwyn Greaves, Director of Community Development Gladwin Charles and the team at the agency’s boardroom registered for low-income, middle-income and young professionals homes.

Each allottee will move forward with a banking institution to facilitate an affordable mortgage plan.
The relocation is necessary, as the area being occupied has been earmarked for the Ministry of Public Works’ $1.5 billion Independence Boulevard enhancement project.
CEO Greaves stated that this is a part of the government’s response to safely and humanely relocate the squatters to an area that improves their socioeconomic well-being, while ensuring that the government’s development programmes progress smoothly.

The allocation will see the beneficiaries being issued Certificates of Title signalling legal ownership of their new lands and allowing them legal access to electricity, water and other amenities.
A number of the informal settlers expressed satisfaction with the agency’s response to their current situation.
Father of four, Triske Marshall, stated, “I glad that ‘Housing’ do something nice for us, take we out of a lot pressure [and] make our life more easier[sic] for us and our kids.”
The CH&PA will continue to assist the informal settlers throughout the relocation and resettlement process.

