Mini tourism expo held in Region Two

TOURISM-RELATED businesses in Region Two were, on Tuesday, given an opportunity to showcase what they have to offer during a mini expo held at the Independence Park, Anna Regina.

The event was organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, in collaboration with the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) and the Region Two Tourism Association in recognition of World Tourism Day, which was held under the theme, “Rethinking Tourism”.

Over ten businesses participated in the event.

President of the Region’s Tourism Association, Shaleenie Sukdeo, said that the association is happy to host such an event especially after the pandemic.

She said that Region Two has many lakes and resorts and she used the opportunity to encourage persons to visit those places.

She explained that the expo provides an opportunity for tour operators, hotel owners and others operating in the tourism industry to interact with the public and showcase what they have to sell as a business.

At the expo, businesses showcased art and craft and other items and provided information on resorts, hotels and other businesses.

A representative of Ovo taxi service, Ravin Carroll, said that he is happy to be a part of the expo.

He explained that he is part of a taxi service that provides one-day tours to leading resorts at a cost of $20,000.

The taxi service also provides delivery services, bus services, car and canter rentals and bicycle rides around the town of Anna Regina. Representatives can be contacted on 671-4878 or 642-3332.

Collen Prince, a representative of All Things Sweet Décor, located at Charity and Providence, East Bank Demerara, also spoke with this publication.

She said that she is happy to be a part of the expo and that her jewellery and the other items on display will be attractive to tourists.

“I bring in unique things that tourists love to wear. I am also specialised in event decorations for all occasions,” Prince added.

Afifah Rahman from Brint’s Design printing and photography said she was happy to be a part of the expo and said that she specialises in printing designs on t-shirts and mugs.

Amerindian craft items, foods and wines were also on display.

The Ministry of Labour, Guyana Tourism Authority, Jaigobin Hotels and Chief Wines were among the other participants.