Inclusive policies transforming lives of every Guyanese

–Minister McCoy says

THE lives of every Guyanese are being transformed through the implementation of inclusive and effective policies, according to Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy.

McCoy, in a recent statement, said the government is laying the foundation for the development and further advancement of Guyana and its people.

“At this very juncture, Guyanese in every nook and cranny of this country are beginning to feel their lives transforming for the better and are witnessing the realisation of a promised prosperity for all,” the minister said.

He added, however, that while this is being done, there are persons in the political opposition who are choosing to divide the nation and prevent the achievement of “One Guyana.”

Minister McCoy said since the main opposition’s failed attempt to subvert the will of the Guyanese people by purportedly interfering in the 2020 general and regional elections, there has been no indication of their intention to relent their “assault” on Guyana’s democracy.

Although this is the case, the minister related the Dr Irfaan Ali-led administration has maintained its focus on fulfilling the promises made to Guyanese.

The thrust of the government to advance development, Minister McCoy said, continues to be resented by the opposition.

“They resent the magnanimous approaches our government is taking to cater to the needs of all Guyanese, including the very supporters and electors of the PNC who are mostly Afro-Guyanese,” the minister said.

He further noted that the Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton, and his enablers in various organisations have banded together to stoke “racial flames” and to keep the fear of racism alive.

To this end, McCoy said that the resolve of the President and the government to lead the country to prosperity will not yield to the whims of unpatriotic detractors. And it is evident that Guyanese are rejecting the racially divisive and fear-mongering campaign and are supporting the vision of the government.

He said: “The irrefutable evidence playing out before our eyes daily, in facts and figures, that the PPP/C administration is serious about transforming Guyana into a prosperous nation for all Guyanese.”