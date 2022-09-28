New tourism products introduced to local market

–Director Baksh says many more in the pipeline

A NUMBER of new tourism products have been launched in Guyana by various companies, and there is more to come, Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), Kamrul Baksh has said.

In his address at the launch of a new tourism product by Azure Experiences and Touring Guyana, Baksh said both companies are nascent but they have been blazing the trail when it comes to providing unique products in a short space of time.

At the GTA, there is a plan to launch as many tourism products as possible; this commenced in 2020 when the authority introduced three new initiatives.

The authority, according to Baksh, went on to launch seven new tourism products and aims to introduce 12 by the end of this year.

“We have more in October and November. They are not just products being launched for the sake of it, as you can see the diversity in the products in terms of geographic diversity you have Regions Six, Nine, Eight and Four,” he said.

In relation to the two companies, Azure Experiences offers its signature yoga breakfast and nature walk along with their Kopinang Falls Adventure, while Touring Guyana offers tours to many areas including their New Amsterdam Heritage tour.

Those tours could cater for various markets, and would attract enthusiasts not just in Guyana but also those regionally and internationally.

The GTA, which is a facilitator of development in the tourism industry, plans to continue assisting existing and potential tour operators in their efforts to market Guyana as an ideal tourist destination.

“We want more ambassadors, we want more promotion, we want marketing so that persons are aware of what exists,” Baksh said.

The GTA, as it is now, is working to ensure that systems are in place so to make the tourism experience more seamless in Guyana.