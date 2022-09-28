Sol, GTI reignite collaboration

-students in engine systems programme to benefit

SOL Guyana Inc. and the Government Technical Institute (GTI), on Tuesday, reignited their collaboration to enhance the educational opportunities available to the students in the Motor Vehicle Engine Systems Programme.

The company has made a three-year sponsorship pledge to the institute which is located on Woolford Avenue, Georgetown.

“The move continues Sol’s traditional support for students at all levels of the educational spectrum in Guyana and in the wider Caribbean, and will deliver a comprehensive package of key benefits to students of GTI’s Motor Vehicle Systems Programme,” General Manager of Sol Guyana, Earl Carribon said at the partnership agreement ceremony.

Under the sponsorship arrangement, Sol Guyana., the country’s Mobil lubricants macro distributor, will provide the two students selected from the programme with annual industrial job attachments, and present an annual prize to the highest performing student in the programme.

“Other support will include lubricants technical training delivered in association with Mobil lubricants, personal protective equipment for staff and students enrolled in the programme and annual refurbishing of four classrooms as well as the Motor Vehicle Engine Systems Workshop. Critical safety signs and mechanic tips have also been installed in classrooms,” he related.

He added: “Motor vehicle engine systems is an area where we make a significant contribution as leaders in lubricant technology and development via the Mobil brand of lubricants and as such, there are many natural synergies between this programme and the value proposition of the Mobil lubricant brand.”

Carribon said that Sol is fortunate to be a part of Guyana’s extraordinary journey to sustainable economic development through the responsible development of its natural resources for the benefit of its people.

“Sol provides a service both to the oil and gas and non-oil and gas sectors, and we, therefore, play an integral role as a contributor to powering this development journey,” he said.

The GM said that the development of local talent and promoting local talent is one of the company’s key priorities. As 97 per cent of Sol’s overall staff is Guyanese, he said they recognise the importance of developing Guyanese staff with the cutting-edge competencies that emerging Guyana now requires.

“Investing in the education of young persons is an opportunity for Sol to power their journeys toward not only building their competencies and propelling them in their chosen field of study, but also as an enabler for developing a cadre of well-trained and skilled individuals that will fill critical, productive roles for Guyana,” Carribon said.

Dr. Ritesh Tularam, Deputy Chief Education Officer at the Ministry of Education (MoE), said that Technical and Vocational and Education and Training (TVET) is on the move.

He related that the President of Guyana, Dr. Irfaan Ali, in many of his presentations, spoke about the significance of TVET in transforming the landscape of Guyana.

Tularam said that students from GTI will benefit significantly from the partnership in terms of networking, collaboration, and work attachments.

“Possibility exists that persons will benefit from training externally,” he noted.