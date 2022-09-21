News Archives
Meten-Meer-Zorg accident claims life of 79-year-old pedal cyclist
POLICE are currently investigating a fatal accident at Meten-Meer-Zorg Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD) which claimed the life of 79-year-old pedal cyclist, Clayton Grant, on Monday.

According to a police release, the accident occurred at about 20:55 hours and involved motor pick-up PZZ 2877 which is owned by Sheriff Security Inc. and which was being driven by a 32-year-old man of Ruimzeight, WCD.

Initial enquiries revealed that the motor pick-up was proceeding west along the said road allegedly at a fast rate of speed when Grant attempted to cross from north to south.

The elderly man ended up in the vehicle’s path. As a result, the front right portion of the vehicle “hit” Grant, and he was flung a short distance away.

Grant received several injuries about his body and was picked up in an unconscious state by police ranks who immediately rushed him to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His body is currently at the Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.

