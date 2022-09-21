Digicel to provide fibre internet at CPL games

DIGICEL Guyana, for more than 10 years, has been the official service provider for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) games in Guyana, giving network coverage and service to CPL OPCO and business centres during the matches that are played here.

This year, the telecommunications company will be the official fibre internet provider for the CPL matches in Guyana.

“We have committed to provide our FibreX internet to the CPL office, media centre, pitch side, photographer positions, TV broadcast, and the commentary box,” a press release from Digicel stated.

Balaji Vinjimoor, the company’s Head of Business Solutions, said that Digicel is looking forward to providing quality internet service to the entire stadium during the games.

A CPL representative, Chaitram Singh, said that they are glad to have Digicel on board as they would have reached out to provide the fibre service. According to Singh, Digicel is also bearing the cost.

Another CPL representative, Nafeeza Rodrigues, said that the CPL is one of the greatest entertainment activities in Guyana. She said every Guyanese looks forward to it and can either view it from the comfort of their homes or attend the games in person.

Rodrigues related that Digicel has allowed every Guyanese and every person around the globe who connects themselves to the broadcast to see it.

Noting that Guyana is an evolving nation, she opined that this is a fantastic way for Digicel to open themselves further for communication in Guyana.

Rodrigues said that over the years, Digicel has not only continued to support CPL in communications, but they have supported them in many other ways.

She noted that everyone wants to attend the games but because of the capacity the National Stadium has, not everyone can. Additionally, tickets may be sold out, she said.

Digicel’s arrangement will allow those who are living in far places or are unable to be at the games in person, to view them through its dependable services.