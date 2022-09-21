Duo charged over theft of $400M in raw gold

-another suspect arrested, ‘proceeds’ of sale recovered

SHORTLY after two men made a court appearance in connection with their alleged role in the theft of $400 million in raw gold from a Mahaica businesswoman, police arrested a suspect and recovered $6 million and two motor cars which are believed to be proceeds of the sale of the precious metal.

On Tuesday, Bhaloonauth Seegobin, called ‘Krishna’, a 49-year-old contractor and Satrohan Seegobin, called ‘Richie’, a 24-year-old construction worker, both of Farm, East Bank Demerara (EBD) were arrested and charged jointly with simple larceny.

According to the particulars of the charge, they allegedly stole 1,000 ounces of raw gold from a female gold dealer sometime between December 2021 and January 2022.

During their appearance at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore, Bhaloonauth pleaded not guilty and was remanded to prison until November 1, 2022. He will make his second appearance at the Mahaica Magistrate’s Court.

Satrohan pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years in prison.

Police said in a press release that the victim claimed that she accumulated a quantity of raw gold over the years and concealed it in her home.

The two men were contracted by the woman to conduct repairs to her home and in the process of doing this, they found the gold which they divided before going on a spending spree, the police said. The woman reported the theft on September 16, 2022, which lead to the arrest of the duo.

Aside from the suspect who was arrested on Tuesday, several persons including two subordinate officers stationed in Berbice are in police custody assisting with the investigation.

Investigators have also recovered two motor cars, one canter and a quantity of raw gold.