Driver pleads guilty to manslaughter, ‘child father’ to stand trial

Sophia teacher’s death…

TAXI driver, Ranchal Singh, on Thursday, admitted to his involvement in the death of Sophia, Georgetown teacher, Simone Hackett in 2016.

His co-accused, Clevaughn Hamilton, however, denied his involvement in Hackett’s death. Hamilton is the father of Hackett’s child.

Both men appeared before Justice Sandil Kissoon at the Demerara High Court on Thursday for the offence of murder.

Attorney Latchmie Rahamat represented Singh, called “Andy” while Attorney Alaira Murphy-Goodman represented Hamilton, called “Quarters”.

During the hearing, both men denied that between April 16 and 19, 2016 at Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara (ECD), they murdered Hackett of ‘C’ Field, Sophia.

However, Singh opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter. As a result, Justice Singh ordered the presentation of a probation report and deferred his sentencing to September 26.

Meanwhile, in Hamilton’s case, a jury was empanelled for his trial which is expected to begin on Monday.

Hackett’s slashed and decomposed body was found in a canal at Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on April 18, 2016, after she was reported missing one day prior.

It was said that she went to go collect a package but did not return. Hackett’s body was discovered by two schoolboys on their way to school, and was positively identified by her relatives.

A post-mortem that was conducted showed that Hackett died as a result of incised wounds to the neck.