Former Foreign Minister and revered diplomat Rashleigh Jackson dies
Rashleigh Jackson
Rashleigh Jackson

GUYANA has lost a titan who proudly served in the diplomatic service for decades, as 93-year-old former Foreign Affairs Minister and highly-referenced diplomat, Rashleigh Jackson died Thursday evening at his residence.

The news of Mr. Jackson’s passing broke on Thursday evening as President, Dr. Irfaan Ali and members of his Cabinet of Ministers joined Guyanese and members of the diplomatic corps to usher in Amerindian Heritage Month 2022 at the National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Condolences from the President was communicated following the event by Mistress of Ceremony Michella Abraham-Ali. “To his family and colleagues, we express our condolences. He served as Foreign Affairs Minister from 1978 to 1990,” the message of condolence noted.

A statement from the Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ministry expressed “profound sympathy” to Mr. Jackson’s family.

Mr. Jackson, the ministry said, “exuded humility and dignity, and was a source of inspiration to all those whom he mentored. He was held in high esteem, both regionally and internationally, enhancing Guyana’s profile externally.

“He continued to the end of his life, to fight to preserve his country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Guyana has lost a national icon, a true and selfless patriot.

While we grieve his passing, we hold on to treasured methods of rich interaction, and the sharing of the wealth of his knowledge.”

