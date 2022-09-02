News Archives
Man admits killing brother of former ‘Top Cop’
Hemant Persaud
Hemant Persaud

A 21-year-old man on Thursday admitted killing Hemant Persaud, the brother of former ‘Top Cop’, Seelall Persaud, in 2017.

The young man was charged with the murder as a juvenile when he was 15 years old, in a charge against him that read that on February 19, 2017, he murdered 51-year-old Persaud, called “Bhim”, of Affiance Village, Essequibo Coast.

The 21-year-old, who was represented by Attorney-at-Law Alaira Murphy-Goodman, appeared before Justice Sandil Kissoon at the Demerara High Court for the offence.

During the hearing, instead of pleading to the capital offence of murder, he pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter.

The State was represented by Prosecutor Muntaz Ali, who told the Court that Persaud was at the Stabroek Market at the time the accused snatched his gold chain.

Persaud fought back, and was subsequently stabbed in the chest by the then 15-year-old, who was armed with a knife, but fled the scene and was seen boarding a Route 48 minibus.

The police, acting on information, later arrested the teen at his Sophia home.

The 21-year-old, after pleading to manslaughter, told the Court that at the time, he was young and lacked guidance.

As such, Justice Kissoon set his sentencing date for September 26, and ordered a psychological evaluation, and the preparation of a probation report.

