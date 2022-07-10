News Archives
Over 300 exhibitors on board for Building Expo 2022
Work ongoing on one of the many houses that will be on display at Building Expo (Adrian Narine photo)
WITH the International Building Expo 2022 approaching, preparations are moving swiftly.
The Expo which will be held July 22-24, 2022, will feature over 300 local, regional and international companies.

This is according to Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, who confirmed that preparations were going well.
He related that there will be about 25 international companies from Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Saint Lucia, Suriname, United States of America (USA), Canada and Ghana.

The Building Expo will create an avenue for companies to showcase innovative products and techniques in the construction and housing sectors.
According to a recent Facebook post, Minister within the Ministry of Housing, Susan Rodrigues, on Friday, led a walkthrough of the venue at the National Stadium. She was accompanied on the visit by Permanent Secretary, Andre Ally; Director of Operations at the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), Denise King-Tudor; Director of Finance, Reaze Abrahim; Director of Projects, Omar Narine and a number of stakeholders.

During a meeting held in June to update sponsors and members of the public on the progress of the event, Minister Croal said that several model homes would be displayed as a way of showcasing the variety of housing options available to the people of Guyana and even those abroad.

Additionally, the ministry’s flagship “Dream Realised” House Lot Allocation and Title Distribution exercise will be a daily feature at the event.
Minister Rodrigues said, at the meeting, that the expo will serve as a blueprint to Guyana’s architectural future as it will see the introduction of 3D building technology in the country.

Homes built with recycled material and other model homes that are environmentally sustainable will also be showcased at the expo. Construction of some of the model homes have started on-site.
According to Minister Croal, some sponsors for the expo are Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry, E-Networks, Torginol, Gafsons, Unicomer Guyana (Courts) and more.

Staff Reporter

