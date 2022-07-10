News Archives
209 Guyana Fire Service officers elevated to new ranks
Chief Fire Officer (ag) Gregory Wickham and other senior officers with the newly promoted ranks (GFS photo)
THE Guyana Fire Service (GFS) on Friday conducted a simple yet monumental ceremony at the Central Fire Station to effect the promotion of 209 ranks.
The ceremony saw the promotion of 39 subordinate officers, 60 section leaders and 110 leading firefighters.

According to a press release from the GFS, Chief Fire Officer (CFO ag) Gregory Wickham congratulated the ranks and expressed how proud and happy he was about the promotions.
He charged the newly promoted ranks to be strong, great leaders and to improve themselves to suit their new ranks.

The CFO highlighted that they should aim to lead under two main pillars: education and discipline.
He said the recent collaboration with the Guyana Technical Institute will allow for the academic advancement of ranks

Wickham further noted that discipline goes hand in hand with education and told the ranks to ensure that discipline is maintained at all levels.
In closing, Chief Wickham quoted Gandhi and told the ranks to be the change they want to see in the world.

He encouraged them to be upstanding individuals and to give of their best in order to bridge the gap between senior command and the ranks under their command, all with the goal of enhancing the image and quality of the Guyana Fire Service.

