$2.5B Madewini waterfront villas, hotel on the cards
An artist’s impression of the $2.5B Madewini Waterfront Villas
THE tourism sector will soon get a major boost as Ashmins Fun Park and Resort Incorporated moves to invest $2.5B to develop a new attraction called the Madewini Waterfront Villas.

This major development is set to feature approximately 300 private opulent residences, a beach- front hotel and an array of modern vital amenities in an eco-friendly environment and will be secured by armed lake and land patrols.

According to a release from the company, the multimillion-dollar development is a prime indication of investor confidence in Guyana.
The release noted that the idea for the villas was conceptualised by owner of Madewini Waterfront Villas, Lennox John, who wants to create a waterfront luxury community destination in Guyana.

“Designed with this at its core, Madewini Waterfront Villas ensures a harmonious blend of the natural environment that respects the true ecological properties of the project area. The development will create 300 jobs and will largely comprise local content,” the company said.

The villas are located some 10 minutes away from Cheddi Jagan International Airport.
Some key features of this new development include a new waterfront esplanade that will seamlessly connect to, and expand the existing Madewini Villas Resort Community; an outdoor performance space, with public seating and a scenic creek link to the Demerara River along with five artificial lakes.

Customers will also have access to a hotel, a public shopping centre and malls along exterior streets designed to draw visitors into active ground-floor and exterior spaces and several recreational spaces.

