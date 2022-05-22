News Archives
Agreement signed with IPED to enhance financial literacy of police ranks
Deputy Commissioner (ag), Calvin Brutus and Officer in Charge of Admin/Human Resource, Dianne Wong, exchanged a signed copy of the MoA. Others present include: from left, Force Training Officer, Superintendent Keithon King; Head of the Force's Strategic Planning Unit, Woman/Assistant Superintendent, Nicola Kendall; Head of the Community Relations Department, Superintendent Crystal Robinson and IPED’s Company Secretary, Juanita Critchlow
THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Institute of Private Enterprise Development Ltd (IPED) signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) that will see the two organisations partnering, with emphasis placed on improving financial literacy that caters for both members of the Force and the public.
The agreement was signed recently in the Commissioner’s Conference Room at Force Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown by Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ (ag), Calvin Brutus and IPED’s Officer in Charge of Admin/Human Resources, Dianne Wong.
According to Police Headquarters, the five-year MoA will see IPED providing training to members of the GPF in building capacity in areas such as human resources; project management; entrepreneurship; business management; technical and managerial support services; community relations; scholarships and resources that will aid the progression of members of the Force.
The partnership also caters to members of the community being trained in areas of entrepreneurship among other beneficial areas.
“We are appreciative that the Police decided that they are going to reach these young people before they become a statistic in our country.
“This is a good initiative you have started and IPED is proud to be a part of this because I know it will curb a lot of behaviour and once behaviours are fixed a whole lot of things can be changed as well, so thanks for giving IPED this opportunity,” Wong noted.
Specialised training for officers heading into retirement will also be a primary focus of the GPF. IPED will provide highly effective retirement training and also provide the most comprehensive retirement assistance.
Deputy Commissioner Brutus also lauded the collaboration, which will see participants gaining knowledge that would allow them to make informed financial decisions.
Brutus also alluded to the fact that financial literacy is paramount and is something that those who are of age will be able to benefit from and for those who are younger, they will be in a better position to make informed decisions.

