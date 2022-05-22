Fire Service teaches children about prevention, safety

MEMBERS of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) have been visiting schools across the country to teach students and increase their awareness about fire prevention and safety.

According to Public Relations Officer, Silyne Griffith, during the visits, ranks provided vital knowledge to the children through talks and demonstrations.

“We encourage schools to contact the Fire Service to request and plan these visits, as we wish to reach all schools and educate the population. The education of even a small child does not aim at preparing him for school, but for life,” she noted.