GDF ranks complete Maxido self defence training

TWENTY THREE members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), on Friday, graduated following their completion of the Maxido Adult Self Defence training.

The ranks were awarded internationally recognised certificates at a simple closing ceremony held at the Auditorium, Base Camp Ayanganna, Thomas Lands.

According to the GDF, the training, which is the first of its kind to be held for soldiers only, was conducted from May 9 to May 20, 2022, at Base Camp Ayanganna by Master Max Massiah and his team.

Master Max Massiah is a highly decorated member of the martial arts community, both locally and internationally.

Maxido Adult Self Defence is a system that teaches vulnerable people and security personnel how to apply breakage and dislocation in under four seconds and goes under the motto “Pain Application for Bullies”.

Further, the training better equips soldiers to defend themselves in any close quarter combat situation and augments their military training, which enables them to safely execute their duties. All the graduates were promoted to the “GREY” level in Maxido.

Also, ranks were taught how to defend against a series of armed and unarmed attacks. The severity of the defence response excluded the system from sports or competitions and it is only taught to adults 20-90 years old.

Private Nick Bascome was recognised for having the most outstanding performance and was awarded a Maxido badge by Master Max Massiah.