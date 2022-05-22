News Archives
Woman allegedly kills husband in Port Kaituma
stabbing

POLICE have arrested a 50-year-old woman in connection with the murder of her husband, 43-year-old Felix Henry, a chainsaw operator known as ‘Oldie.’

Police Headquarters reported that the incident occurred at 10 Miles, Port Kaituma, North West District, between May 19 and May 20, 2022.

When the police visited the scene on May 20, around 09:50hrs, they found Henry’s body in a sitting position inside the kitchen with a two inch wound in the middle of his neck.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect and the victim shared a 20-year abusive relationship, the police noted.

It is alleged that between 17:00hrs on May 19 and 07:40hrs on May 20, the couple was at home imbibing when an argument erupted.

The wife claimed that Henry armed himself with a cutlass and chased her around the yard. She then went back into the house and armed herself with a knife and stabbed him once to his neck in the kitchen area of the house.

“The victim then collapsed and the suspect went into the bedroom area of the house and slept. When she woke up on the morning of May 20th she found the victim lying motionless with a stab wound to his neck,” police reported.

At around 06:30hrs, the woman’s 28-year-old son went to the house where he saw the victim lying motionless. He immediately visited the Port Kaituma Police Station and reported the matter.

A brown handle knife with suspected blood stains was recovered at the scene and the suspect admitted that was the weapon used to inflict the wound on her husband.

Henry was officially pronounced dead at the Port Kaituma Hospital.

Staff Reporter

