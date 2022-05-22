News Archives
Police Commanders exposed to HIV sensitivity training
NAPS officials with Police Commanders and senior officers who participated in the sensitivity training at the Guyana Police Force Officer’s Training Centre
THE National AIDS Programme Secretariat (NAPS), on Wednesday last, conducted a one-day sensitivity training session on stigma and discrimination associated with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) for Regional Police Commanders.
The training took place at the Guyana Police Force Officer’s Training Centre, as part of a national response guided by the National HIV Strategic Plan 2021 – 2025, Strategic Area 4: “Gender equity, Human Rights and Community System Strengthening.”
It addressed the structural barriers that hinder access to public goods, services and justice by the key and other vulnerable populations and people living with HIV.
The training was a continuation of the collaboration between the Ministry of Health and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) under its Global HIV Health Development Project which funded similar training with ranks from regional divisions.
The training agenda included areas that would help build core knowledge and skills and applied principles geared towards the elimination of HIV, human rights related issues of persons making reports at the police stations.
Head of NAPS, Dr. Tariq Jagnarine, gave brief remarks and presented on HIV 101, prevention approaches such as Pre Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP), Post Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) and HIV self-testing.
The Police Commanders also previewed the epidemiological profile of HIV in Guyana. The training was facilitated by Alessandra Hereman, a Gender Advocate, who would have facilitated several Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, Expression (SOGIE) and Human Rights training.

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
