Prison Officers awarded medals for long service, dedication

PRISON wardens, on Saturday, received medals for their long service and dedication to the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) during a ceremony held at the National Racquet Centre Tarmac, Woolford Avenue Georgetown.

The Prison Service, in a press release, noted that the medals were presented to ranks who had given over 15 years of service, and so, a total of 93 ranks received medals.

During his remarks at the ceremony, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, emphasised that responsibility, dedication and hard work were the essential values that should always drive Prison Officers in their duties.

Prison Officers, he underlined, have the crucial role of upholding law and order in the penal system and should therefore carry out their duties in an effective and efficient manner for a safer environment through best correctional practices.

Minister Benn commended the ranks’ efforts and sacrifices as well as their vast contribution in the progress achieved by the prison service.

Meanwhile, Director of Prisons (ag), Nicklon Elliot charged the ranks and officers to adhere to the established ethical rules in order to maintain a secure and efficient environment in the country’s prisons, as he congratulated them for their services.

Elliot extended gratitude to the ranks for their contributions as criminal justice professionals, while explaining that their efforts have created an “environment for inmates to acquire the skills and attitude to be effectively re-integrated in their communities.”

On congratulating the medallists, he urged them to continue to conduct themselves in a manner which other ranks could emulate, as such would create a sustained environment of efficiency and professionalism.

The GPS noted that the ceremony was established to recognise the valuable services given by prison officers, particularly those who inspired other members of staff through their efficiency and dedication to the prison service.

The list of medallists was headed by Principal Officer 11, Shellon Nero for 33 unbroken years of service.

Also at the award ceremony was Permanent Secretary within the Ministry of Home Affairs, Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas.