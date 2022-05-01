Minister Croal discusses safe, adequate housing with UN-Habitat Director

MINISTER of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and Director of UN-Habitat for Latin America and the Caribbean, Elkin Velasquez, met at the sidelines of the recent UN High-Level Meeting on the implementation of the New Urban Agenda in New York, USA where issues of adequate housing was discussed.

According to the Ministry of Housing, the two officials discussed an ongoing partnership between UN-Habitat and the Ministry for the Guyana Strategy for Informal Settlement Upgrade and Prevention (GSISUP).

The strategy, the ministry notes, seeks to craft and streamline a sustainable national and regional action plan on informal settlements and the facilitation of settlement regularisation, relocation from zero-tolerance areas and reducing the likelihood of informal settlement development.

Minister Croal signalled the government’s commitment to successful implementation of the project, which is in keeping with Sustainable Development Goal 11-Target 1: to ensure access to safe and adequate housing for all.

The Housing Ministry added that other possible areas for future collaboration were also discussed.