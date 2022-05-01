News Archives
Minister Benn zones in on bars, noise nuisance
Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn
MINISTER of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, says all bars and entertainment spots should be closed off by 02:00hrs “because it becomes very difficult since people become inebriated and some of them drive drunk and it’s too risky to go beyond 2:00 am.”
Minister Benn noted that he will be checking with the national task force on the matter, while noting that there were instances where ranks of the Guyana Police Force have not been proactive enough.
“Or they make repeated visits to the same persons to turn down the music, but we are putting a break on repeated visits. If we visit a place two times, on the third occasion with respect to noise and any other untoward activity, we will close them,” the Home Affairs Minister noted.
Further, he added that the office of the Attorney General will be looking at a range of issues of increasing fines and other options for those persons found in violation of the rules.
“In a month or so, we will have the discussions at the Attorney General’s office, then at the ministry and then at the level of the Cabinet,” Benn noted.
Under the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) excessive emission of noise is an offence under the Environmental Protection (Noise Management) Regulations (2000). Defaulters can be fined up to $700,000 and face up to one year imprisonment.

