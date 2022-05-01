News Archives
Police Force, Berbice Chambers ink partnership agreement
President of the Berbice Chamber of Commerce and Development Association, Ryan Alexander signs the agreement while the Commissioner of Police (ag), Clifton Hicken and Deputy Commissioner, Calvin Brutus look on
THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Berbice Chamber of Commerce and Development Association (BCCDA), along with the Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce (CCCC), on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Agreement that will see the organisations working closely together in building capacity and creating an enabling environment to aid in the provision of quality service to the populace in Berbice, and Guyana in general.
The BCCDA agreement was signed at Little Rock Suites, located at Main St, New Amsterdam, Berbice by Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ (ag), Calvin Brutus and BCCDA’s President, Ryan Alexander.
The CCCC agreement was signed at the Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce office located at Outpost St., Rose Hall by CCCC’s President, Mohamed Raffik and Police Commissioner (ag) Clifton Hicken.

CCCC’s President, Mohamed Raffik hands over the signed agreement to Commissioner of Police (ag), Clifton Hicken

It was noted that the five-year agreement will see the Berbice Chamber supporting the GPF in building capacity while improving relationships in critical areas such as customer relations, security management, financial management, accounting training, scholarships for youths and other support services and resources that will aid the progression of the force.
The Berbice Chamber will similarly assist the force with equipment procurement and community relations programmes.
Meanwhile, the top cop alluded to the fact that public and private partnership is important and necessary in contemporary policing and the overall success of the force.
He spoke of the GPF’s strategic plan and vision for the force and also touched on issues like pushing for ethnic diversity in the force, and special and temporal analysis.
He also noted that noise pollution is a very serious social problem in society and persons need to be cognisant of this and abide by the law.
“This new vision for the Guyana Police Force will see less confrontation and more partnerships and healing,” the top cop declared.

