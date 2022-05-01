First-ever local interschool kayaking competition set for Linden Town week

ELITE Kayaking and Nature Tours is set to host the first-ever ‘Inter-school Kayaking competition’ as part of the series of events during the 2022 Linden Town Week celebrations.

The competition which is set for May 02, 2022, will see the participation of all the secondary schools in Region10 (Upper Demerara – Upper Berbice), along with Queens College and St Rose’s High from Georgetown.

This major first-time event promises to be unique and brings a platform to showcase the athletic skills of locals in a wide range of aquatic sports, while promoting “Sports Tourism.”

Proprietor of Elite Kayaking and Nature Tours, Deon Anderson, speaking to the Sunday Chronicle, stated “the intention of this pioneering event is to highlight the concept of sport tourism, build social cohesion and catapult Guyana towards the achievement of transformational development and holistically building the ideals of “One Guyana.”

He noted that the idea is to facilitate the creation of an event that would serve to connect sports, eco-tourism, and education. There are plans to expand the event and make it a yearly one.

The competition’s starting point is the Egbert Benjamin Hall with its Finish Line at the Watooka Guest House and will comprise three races.

Rules for the race are that each team in the three categories – male, female and relay — are required to have four members.

The relay category, which is set to be one of the most exciting parts of the races, consists of a sprint from the Alumina Plant to Egbert Benjamin, with the teams being required to tag their partner who will then kayak to the Watooka Guest House.

Anderson made it clear that emphasis is being placed on safety precautions for the event. He noted that adequate professional and competent lifeguards will be present throughout the journey.

“Lifejackets will be worn by all participants, medical evacuation team and first responders will also be present (in the water via speed boats) escorting the participants through the race.

“And regional education officials, along with physical education teachers from each respective school, will be accompanying the students to support and cheer them on as they participate in this competition.

“We are fully committed to safety, comfort, and professionalism concerning all participants of this competition.”