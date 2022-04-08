News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Morning Glory cereal factory to resume full operations
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Minister Mustapha inspects a piece of equipment at the cereal factory
Minister Mustapha inspects a piece of equipment at the cereal factory

— staffers to increase from six to 25, says Minister Mustapha

STAFF members of Morning Glory Inc., popularly known as the Anna Regina Cereal Plant, on Thursday went home satisfied knowing that they will receive full employment. Currently, six persons are employed at the factory on a part-time basis. Its total staff complement is expected to reach 25.

The good news was delivered by Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha, who visited the factory Thursday afternoon with a delegation from his ministry. The announcement by Minister Mustapha follows a recent visit to the Essequibo Coast by Vice-President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, who promised employees of the factory that operations will be restored in full. The factory had scaled down operations due to COVID-19. The government recently removed all the COVID-19 restrictions.

The Vice-President, who was at the time meeting with rice farmers on Essequibo Coast residents, said that more employment will be created for the people of Essequibo through the factory and the Guyana Marketing Corporation will be providing assistance with marketing of its products.

At that meeting, Mr Jagdeo announced the provision of 800 part-time jobs and 250 small business grants for Region Two residents as well as a number of large-scale projects for the region. These will generate jobs and improve the livelihoods of the people of the region.

Minister Mustapha with staffers of the factory and officials from the region and Ministry of Agriculture during his visit on Thursday

Meanwhile, staff members at the factory were very happy to hear the good news.

“We are happy for this, we are pleased and we must thank Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo, his intervention was quick and we are happy,” said Lalita Samsundar, one of the six part-time staffers at the factory.

Office Manager Indrawattie Natram also expressed gratitude to the Vice-President and Minister Mustapha for their prompt intervention and for assuring the current staffers of full employment.

Minister Mustapha also said a new production manager will be hired and that person will be from Essequibo. Staffers of the Institute of Applied Science and Technology (IAST) provides technical support to the factory team.

Minister Mustapha during his tour of the factory was accompanied by Regional Chairperson, Vilma De Silva; Regional Vice-Chairman, Humace Ooodit and officials from the Ministry of Agriculture.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.