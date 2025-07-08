David Hinds and Roysdale Forde at the PNC campaign launch

DON’T take my word for it, go to the Freddie Kissoon Show and listen to what Roydale Forde said about the conspiratorial PNC congress last year. Don’t take my word for it, Google what Annette Ferguson said about elections in the PNC when she lost the contest for chairman of the Georgetown PNC group two years ago.

You listen to these two high-level PNC persons and the first thing that strikes you is whether the PNC allows for internal free and fair elections at any level. The answer is that this party cannot break out of its congenital instinct of rigged elections, and by election is meant any form of election in which the PNC is present, be it for the domino club; the Chinese checkers club; regional party positions; central party positions or the highest election—to form the national government.

So why does any human on planet earth believe that on September 2, 2025, if the PNC wins, we will ever have free and fair elections again? This country will be devastated and its economy will be ruined and it will die a natural death after 2030 when the next election is due. There will be no free and fair election in 2030.

The PNC is a genetic, hopeless slave to rigged voting. The PNC simply cannot understand a world where people vote for their choices. They do not understand that world and believe that the election is something that must be fixed and nothing is wrong with fixing an election.

I do not think that any human, anywhere in the world, anticipated that the 2020 election would have been deliberately tampered with. When the PPP lost in 2011 and 2015, Guyana had joined the world in changing governments no matter how long they were in power. It shocked the world when for five months a bizarre, degenerate form of politics was unfolding in this country. For five months, desperate, insanely driven attempts were made to keep the incumbent in power.

It is impossible for the PNC to get anywhere near 20 seats much less 33 to win a majority on September 2 (Nigel Hughes would say that it needs 34 seats to win) so one can embrace the flowing breeze of optimism throughout the country on September 25, when the results show a humiliating defeat for the PNC and their friends.

So Forde was on the platform last Sunday for the PNC campaign launch, and one wonders as a prominent lawyer what he was doing there when he or Amanda Walton-Desir could have been the leader of the PNC at the last congress. So why has Forde become active again with the PNC? Look out for my column explaining why and you see that Forde has an ace up his sleeve.

The platform last Sunday was a pathetic sight in a multi-racial country where no ethnic community is not even near 40 percent, much less 52 percent. There wasn’t even one Indian newcomer among the faces of those who came across to the PNC. Only one Indian personality was featured and that was Ganesh Mahipal, the man who hopes to succeed Norton after Norton is forced out due to a pathetic showing on September 2.

The PPP’s leaders must have been overjoyed to see not only the presence of David Hinds at the launching, but also that he actually spoke at the rally. This election is going to be dubbed the social media election because of one man—David Hinds. Here is what the PPP is going to do. And as night follows day, it will happen.

The PPP is going to play David Hinds clips at its public meetings in which an African Guyanese man is going to be seen saying the most incredibly nauseating racist things that no mainstream White extremist in the US or Europe or no Indian Guyanese politician has ever uttered. There are White extremist racists in the US but they do not ask for votes so they can govern the US.

No politician in sensitive multi-racial countries has so crossed the line as David Hinds’ condemnations of Indian people and insane preoccupation with racist diatribes. When the attendees at PPP meetings listen to Hinds, they would have made up their minds at the first sighting of a Hinds video.

Is this the man that Guyanese will put in government? I am waiting to hear from all those mediocre preachers that have told us from the 1960s onwards that the PPP and PNC encourage racial thinking and that have shaped the society into what it is. That is not true. Where is the PPP’s version of David Hinds in the 2025 election campaign?

DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Guyana National Newspapers Limited.