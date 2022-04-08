News Archives
‘Fast together, pray together, stay together’
Guyana

–interfaith meeting to mark National Day of Fasting, Prayers 

A GRAND interfaith meeting will mark the National Day of Fasting and Prayers today at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

The meeting, which will begin at 15:30 hours, will see presentations, prayers, songs and reflections from the three major religious groups and will also feature an address from President, Dr. Irfaan Ali.

Members of all religious groups are invited, and specific areas for each religious group to pray will be allocated.

On Monday, Dr. Ali called on religious bodies to unite under the banner of “One Guyana” for a National Day of Fasting and Prayers, as three significant religious observances are overlapping this month –Christians are observing Lent, Hindus are observing Chaitra Navratri and Muslims are observing Ramadan.

This rare occurrence offers a meaningful opportunity for Guyanese from all religious persuasions to come together to pray for Guyana.

President Ali had also said that he sees the day as an opportunity for religious bodies and persons from all belief systems to join to promote the spirit of togetherness.

“I would like all of us to fast together, pray together, and stay together as One Guyana,” the Head of State had said.

The President has echoed that the “One Guyana” vision springs from the nation’s rich multicultural heritage and the need to ensure that the country’s diversity remains a source of strength and not an instrument of division and disaffection.

The Head of State’s “One Guyana” initiative also aims to ensure that every citizen is accorded a dignified existence with due respect for their rights and with equality before the law.

