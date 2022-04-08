Massive countrywide fire prevention campaign to commence soon

–Home Affairs Ministry to procure, distribute 3,000 fire extinguisher balls, smoke detectors

AS government continues to invest heavily in the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, has underscored the importance of fire-prevention systems in minimising the number of fires.

On Thursday, he disclosed plans for the GFS to embark on a major countrywide fire-prevention systems inspection exercise this year. It is expected to target mainly commercial buildings and businesses.

He noted that this exercise, coupled with public education outreaches targeting homes, will serve to equip persons with the necessary knowledge to develop, implement and enforce fire-prevention measures in rural and urban communities, especially in commercial areas.

Disclosing the 2022 plan in further details, Minister Benn stated that as part of the Fire Service’s fire- prevention plan, heavy investments will be made to facilitate the distribution of several pieces of fire- prevention apparatus to residents and businesses.

He said that during the year, the GFS through the Ministry of Home Affairs will procure and distribute 3,000 fire extinguisher balls and smoke detectors, which will act as a “first response” to help prevent the spread of the fire.

Fire extinguisher balls are dry powder fire extinguishers. When touched by a naked flame, they will self-activate and effectively disperse extinguishing chemicals.

“I want us to buy 3,000 fireballs and share them out to people in homes and businesses throughout this year. So, fireballs and smoke detectors, we must give them out free…,” he added.

Benn noted that these new systems will complement the work of the 10-point system that was introduced in 2021, which resulted in the force recording a 22 per cent reduction in the number of fires recorded for the year.

The 10-point plan entails the modernisation and renovation of existing fire stations; collaboration with government agencies; implementation of a fire service building code; establishment of a legal department; creation of an Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) department; training courses for staff, both locally and internationally; establishment of a public relations unit; operational pole training for all staff; and expansion of emergency medical service.

“We have had a 22 per cent reduction in total fires for the past year, in 2021. Not to say that we have not had big challenges in respect of fire, many of the fires which we have had were maliciously set and the most prominent victim has been the GPF, which would have [sic] lost three or four buildings, particularly the Brickdam Police Station and also, I think we lost two schools so the question of the threat of fire in terms of prevention and the question of the response and the alacrity of the response is so important,” Minister Benn stated.

Meanwhile, Fire Chief (ag) Gregory Wickham in expressing similar sentiments, noted the importance of preventative systems to minimise the cases of fires.

He stated that currently there is a document at Cabinet that seeks to have building codes that capture the necessary fire-prevention systems become law. This will allow for greater control by the fire service as it relates to enforcement.

“There is a paper before the cabinet seeking for us to have building codes and so become law. When that becomes legal then the aspect of firefighting within those structures, that would be the legal part,” he said.

The Fire Chief noted that the fire service has already embarked on massive projects to boost its preparedness and readiness to deal with fire emergencies. He highlighted that the force has already serviced and replaced some 151 hydrants across Region Four (Demerara – Mahaica).

He stated that even as this continues, ranks are currently mapping out areas in several other regions to extend this exercise further across the country.

“Already we would have serviced and replaced in some cases 151 hydrants across the city. Also, we are presently doing mapping up in other areas in other regions like Regions, Three, Two, Ten, Five, and Six. We have somebody manufacturing another 150 hydrants which we intend to stretch out across the country which we intend to help us in firefighting once we get those connections going,” Wickham stated.