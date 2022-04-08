News Archives
Famed actor, comedian, Henry Rodney dies
Henry Rodney
GUYANESE actor and comedian, Henry Rodney, has died at age 63 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease at the Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, New York City.

Best known for his role as “Franklyn” in the popular sitcom “Agree to Disagree,” Rodney always wore a bright, infectious smile on his face.

The comedian had fallen ill in 2015 and was later diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease; however, this did not stop him from performing.

In a 2019 interview with the Guyana Chronicle, Rodney said that his stage presence will still be seen despite his diagnosis.

The announcement of Rodney’s health condition had come as a “shocker” to the public. This spurred a countrywide fundraising drive.

A number of benefit concerts and private and organisational support poured in to help the man that had, for years, put a smile on everyone’s face.

Rodney leaves to mourn his wife Joan and daughters Tamara, Tuana and Tchaiko.

Staff Reporter

