Elderly man dies in Windsor Forest accident

AN accident on the Windsor Forest Public Road, West Coast Demerara, on Sunday morning, resulted in the death of 66-year-old Fiuz Hussain, a resident of the same village.

In police custody is 44-year-old Mahendranauth Soogrim Sucree of Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice, who was driving the car (PMM 3502) at the time of the accident.

Police Headquarters reported that the car was proceeding west and it is alleged, by the driver, that he saw the pedestrian walking on the southern parapet of the road, while on his cellphone, at about 05:30hrs.

The driver claimed that Hussain made a sudden right turn onto the main road and into the path of the car during which the front of the vehicle collided with him.

The elderly man sustained injuries to the head and foot; he was picked up in an unconscious state by the driver and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was later referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

There, he was further examined by a doctor on duty and admitted as a patient suffering from head injuries. He subsequently died.

A notice of intended prosecution was served and a breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver but no trace of alcohol was found on his breath.

“He remains in custody assisting with the investigations,” the police report noted.