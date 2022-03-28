Teen dies in Craig accident

NINETEEN-year-old Sachin Persaud of Lot 69 Avenue ‘A’ Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD), became one of the latest road fatalities following an accident on the Craig Public Road, EBD, on Saturday night.

According to the police, two vehicles were involved in the accident. Persaud was a pedestrian at the time.

According to the initial reports, 47-year-old Lesie Griffith, the driver of motor car PXX 2746 who was proceeding north along the western drive lane of the Craig Public Road, alleged that, while in the vicinity of Natram’s General Store, he observed two pedestrians crossing the road from east to west in front of him.

On seeing that, he said he applied brakes and swerved east to avoid a collision, but due to the short distance, the left side rear view mirror on his vehicle collided with one of them.

Additionally, 49-year-old Vanburn Milo, the driver of motorcar # PXX 8548 told traffic ranks that he was proceeding south along the eastern drive lane of the said road, in the vicinity of Natram’s General Store, when he noticed two motorcars swerving east into his path.

On seeing that, he said he applied brakes and swerved west onto the western drive lane of the said road to avoid a collision with the said vehicles. In doing so, he felt as though the front of his vehicle had run over something and he immediately stopped to investigate.

Upon checking, he observed that he had run over a male pedestrian who was lying motionless underneath his vehicle.

The ambulance service was summoned from the Diamond Fire Station. The team of Emergency Medical Technicians headed by Dr. Reid, upon arrival at the scene shortly after the accident, checked and examined the pedestrian and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Persaud’s body is presently lying at Carmen’s Funeral Parlour awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Notices of intended prosecution have been prepared and served on both drivers. A breathalyzer test conducted on them both found no trace of alcohol in their systems. They both remain in custody assisting with the investigations.