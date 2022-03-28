Cop dies in Lusignan accident

AN accident on Saturday night claimed the life of Police Sergeant, Kwame Kellman, 34, who was stationed at the Grove Police Station on the East Bank of Demerara (ECD).

Police Headquarters reported that Kellman was driving east in motorcar PYY 3730 on the northern side of the road when he lost control and crashed into a shop on the Lusignan Public Road, ECD at about 23:55hrs.

The impact of the collision caused him to receive injuries about his body. Public-spirited citizens went to his rescue and took him out of the car, but, by then, he had succumbed to his injuries and was officially pronounced dead at the scene by Dr. Sampson of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

His body was transported to Jerrick’s Funeral Home where it awaits a post mortem examination.

“The Commissioner of Police extends condolences to the family, relatives and colleagues of the late policeman and reiterates the Traffic Chief’s plea for all road users to exercise the five Cs of road use at all times,” the police report concluded.