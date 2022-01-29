Queens Guyanese Rotary Members Honour cops

By Vishnu Bisram

THE Jamaica Rotary Club (of Queens, New York) has honoured cops from several South Queens precincts (Police Stations) last Wednesday at a special luncheon at Villa Russo catering hall in Richmond Hill.

The event was sponsored by Indian Guyanese businessman, Jack Rassbeharry of Queens. Over one hundred individuals, comprising of cops and their families, and prominent members of the community graced the event.

Several police officers were honoured with the Officer Eddie Byrnes Award, recognising their work and distinguished service (including acts of bravery). Byrnes was killed in the line of duty in Jamaica, Queens. His killer was convicted with a Guyanese as the foreman of the jury.

The COP of the month awards is hosted by the Jamaica Queens Rotary Club. The club itself is located in the heart of the quarter million Guyanese community. It has many Guyanese and other West Indians. The Rotary is made up of several Guyanese professionals and it has had a history of giving back resources to and serving the community.

The Rotary is known for helping in the care of veterans. The Rotary also gave scholarship to children in Richmond Hill High School. It also helped to take care of the Caribbean Seniors Nursing Home in Richmond Hill and Autistic Kids in Queens, among other worthwhile causes.

The COP of the Month is an event that goes back many years. It is sponsored by different Guyanese business persons who are members of the Rotary Club.

The Rotary honours brave men and women in blue, for their commitment to serve and protect citizens and working beyond the call of duty. The cops received a plaque during the luncheon and ceremony. They all received loud applause and a standing ovation for their heroic service.