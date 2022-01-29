Colonels graduate with Masters in National Security Studies

COLONEL Raul Jerrick of the Guyana Defence Force has successfully completed his Master of Arts in National Security Studies with focus on Counterterrorism Policy and Strategy at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) in Monterey, California, USA.

As a course requirement, Colonel Jerrick also successfully completed his thesis which examined the radicalisation of the Jamaat al Muslimeen, the Islamic Militant Group in Trinidad and Tobago and explored Guyana’s susceptibility to similar violence.

Colonel Jerrick, who hails from the village of Ann’s Grove on the East Coast of Demerara, has given 28 years of service to the force, to date. He stated that his stay at Naval Postgraduate School has certainly widened his horizon and bolstered his military proficiency.

“I have learnt tremendously and more importantly, established network with the NPS academic community, officers from the United States military and others from around the world, and other international partners. I am now in a better position to contribute to the operational effectiveness of the force,” he said.

He expressed thanks for the unwavering support of his family, particularly his wife, Dr Nichole Nedd-Jerrick, the Security Cooperation Office at the United States Embassy for extending the invitation for the course to the GDF, the Chief of Staff for recommending him, and more importantly, the Defence Board for its final approval.

Chief of Staff Brigadier Godfrey Bess, and senior officers and ranks of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) have extended congratulations to Colonel Jerrick.