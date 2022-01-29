Attorney-General receives Consolidated Index of Statutes

THE Attorney-General’s Chambers and Ministry of Legal Affairs, on Friday, received their first shipment of copies of the Consolidated Index 2021, which will be disseminated to key stakeholders in the coming days.

The Government of Guyana in collaboration with the IMPACT Justice Project, University of West Indies (UWI), Cave Hill, Barbados, completed the updated Consolidated Index of the Statutes and Subsidiary Legislation for Guyana as of January 1, 2021.

Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, received the first shipment of copies on Tuesday last.

He noted that the Consolidated Index 2021 was compiled, printed, and published by the Faculty of the Law Library of UWI, Cave Hill.

The Legal Affairs Minister also disclosed that the last Consolidated Index was produced more than a decade ago, and only contains Guyana’s statutes and subsidiary legislation passed up to January 2011.

On Friday, the Attorney-General met with Professor Velma Newton, Regional Project Director of IMPACT Justice and her team to thank them for their work.

The Attorney-General also noted that the updated Consolidated Index 2021 will be instrumental in allowing stakeholders to appraise themselves of each and every one of Guyana’s existing statues and subsidiary legislation.

He said the Government of Guyana is aware that Guyana’s new developmental trajectory has triggered a need for heightened awareness of, and access to relevant laws across all sectors, and he expressed confidence that the Consolidated Index 2021 will go a far way in allowing stakeholders to inform themselves and, indeed, the public of these laws.

Preparations, he disclosed, are currently being made for copies of the Consolidated Index 2021 to be delivered to Chancellor (ag) of the Judiciary, Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards; Chief Justice (ag) of the Judiciary Madame Justice, Roxane George SC; President of the Guyana Bar Association, Pauline Chase; President of the Berbice Bar Association, Horatio Edmonson; Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir; Director of Public Prosecutions, Madam Shalimar Ali Hack; Commissioner of Police (ag), Nigel Hoppie DSM; Chairman of the Law Reform Commission Justice of Appeal (retired), B.S. Roy; and Head of the University of Guyana’s Department of Law, Kim Kyte-Thomas.