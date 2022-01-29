PROSUR supports call for int’l law to guide territorial integrity disputes

PRIME Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips’ call for the framework of international law to be the guide within South America has been adopted into the final communiqué of the Third Regular Summit of the Heads of State of the Forum for the Progress and Development of South America (PROSUR).

At a meeting in Cartagena, Colombia, the Guyanese Prime Minister was adamant that steps need to be taken to ensure that peace is not only maintained within the continent, but also that disputes are handled within the ambit of international law.

“The framework of international law, including the principles of peaceful settlement and of respect for territorial integrity, should guide us in the resolution of any disputes in the Region,” the Prime Minister said.

PROSUR, which includes host country Colombia, Guyana, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Peru and Ecuador with Suriname and Bolivia as observers, supported the call.

Prime Minister Phillips also lauded the PROSUR membership for their values.

“Within PROSUR, ours is a strong foundation of shared values – a commitment to democracy and the rule of law and respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms. We are also at one in our commitment to the maintenance of this Region as a zone of peace, anchored in respect for international law and the United Nations Charter, and to the promotion of sustainable development.”

REGIONAL INTEGRATION AND SUPPORT

He added also that there is need for effective partnerships and adequate financing for the growth of all regional partners, while calling for countries to move quickly and to focus on key areas to expedite development.

“Guyana views infrastructure [sic] development and integration as pivotal to unlocking the potential of our respective countries and the Region as a whole…. We remain engaged with continental neighbours on major projects aimed at enhancing connectivity – both physical and digital – between our countries.”

FORGING AHEAD

The Prime Minister also stated that Guyana will look to accelerate its development in an environmentally sustainable way, with the aim of promoting peace and prosperity for its people.

He said that high on the government’s agenda is the prioritisation of large investments in the areas of health, education, infrastructure, energy security (based on clean and renewable sources), and food security.

“We are committed to improving social safety nets, enhancing public service delivery and promoting economic reform with the view to stimulate sustainable growth and expand opportunities for our people,” he said.

He said too that Guyana will also continue to operate within the context of environmental security.

“We must be guided by the lessons of experience, and pay due regard to the environment. In that context, Guyana has adopted a Low Carbon Development Strategy, aimed at transforming our ability to better deliver socio-economic benefits to our peoples in a manner that is environmentally sustainable.”

PROSUR is a recently formed mechanism for the integration of South American nations. Its first meeting titled, the “Meeting of Presidents of South America”, took place on March 22, 2019, in Santiago, Chile.

At that meeting, the Declaration of Santiago was signed for the renewal and strengthening of South America.

Along with Prime Minister Phillips, Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud and Ambassador George Talbot, Director, Department of the Americas, also attended the summit. (Office of the Prime Minister)