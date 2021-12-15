Private Sector Commission embracing $60,000 minimum wage for businesses

THE Private Sector Commission (PSC) has signaled its intention to move forward with the increase of the national minimum wage for businesses from $44,200 to $60,000, and is awaiting the constitution of a new tripartite committee to officially indicate their agreement on the way forward.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle, PSC Chairman, Paul Cheong said the members of the PSC agreed, at a meeting last week, to move forward with the negotiations, which had been pushed back last year due to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic…

