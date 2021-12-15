News Archives
Private Sector Commission embracing $60,000 minimum wage for businesses
Increasing stack of isometric money with arrow, making profit, revenue growth infographic vector
THE Private Sector Commission (PSC) has signaled its intention to move forward with the increase of the national minimum wage for businesses from $44,200 to $60,000, and is awaiting the constitution of a new tripartite committee to officially indicate their agreement on the way forward.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle, PSC Chairman, Paul Cheong said the members of the PSC agreed, at a meeting last week, to move forward with the negotiations, which had been pushed back last year due to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic…

Read more of this story in the December 16 edition of the Guyana Chronicle. 

Staff Reporter

