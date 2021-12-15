25 companies graduate CLDB’s inaugural health, safety programme

TWENTY-FIVE local businesses, on Wednesday, graduated from the Centre for Local Business Development (CLBD) Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) Management System Mentorship Programme.

The businesses, which ranged from law firms and oil and gas support services to janitorial and public relations services, formed the inaugural graduates from the programme which already has another 250 businesses currently in training.

Initially started in 2019, the CLBD HSSE programme equips businesses with the tools to implement and sustain HSSE cultures in the workplaces. The training runs for approximately six months depending on how fast the businesses are able to get through the programme…

