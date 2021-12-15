News Archives
25 companies graduate CLDB’s inaugural health, safety programme
Representatives of participating businesses display their certificates, flanked by Senior Quality HSSE Officer, Akil Lewis (far left), CLBD Director, Natasha Gaskin-Peters (second from left), and CLBD HSSE Coordinator, Lavonia Springer (far right)
Representatives of participating businesses display their certificates, flanked by Senior Quality HSSE Officer, Akil Lewis (far left), CLBD Director, Natasha Gaskin-Peters (second from left), and CLBD HSSE Coordinator, Lavonia Springer (far right)

TWENTY-FIVE local businesses, on Wednesday, graduated from the Centre for Local Business Development (CLBD) Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) Management System Mentorship Programme.

The businesses, which ranged from law firms and oil and gas support services to janitorial and public relations services, formed the inaugural graduates from the programme which already has another 250 businesses currently in training.

Initially started in 2019, the CLBD HSSE programme equips businesses with the tools to implement and sustain HSSE cultures in the workplaces. The training runs for approximately six months depending on how fast the businesses are able to get through the programme…

Read more about this in the December 16 edition of the Guyana Chronicle.

Staff Reporter

