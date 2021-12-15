News Archives
Amerindian Affairs Permanent Secretary to be criminally charged, Crime Chief confirms
Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, Sharon Hicks
THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) has finally received the green light from its legal advisers to proceed with criminal charges against Permanent Secretary of the Amerindian Affairs Ministry, Sharon Hicks

This was confirmed to the Guyana Chronicle by Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum on Wednesday afternoon. Hicks was arrested in early October after a bribery allegation was made against her by a member of the business community. She was released on station bail.

Read more of this story in the December 16 edition of the Guyana Chronicle. 

 

 

Staff Reporter

