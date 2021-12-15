Man wanted for stabbing ‘TuPac’ to death on No. 44 Bus Park

POLICE have opened a manhunt for 27-year-old Paul Junior Lynch of lot 1276 Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Lynch is wanted in connection to the lethal stabbing of 30-year-old Morven Nurse called “TuPac” at the No 44 Bus Park.

Anyone with information that may lead to Lynch’s arrest can contact the police on telephone numbers 226-7065, 227-1270, 226-7476, 226-7065, 227-9271, 227-1611, 227-1149, 227-1270, 225-6940-9, 225-3650, 226-1928, 911 or the nearest police station.

