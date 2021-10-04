Persons with disabilities urged to get NCD-issued ID cards

THE National Commission on Disability (NCD) is calling on persons with disabilities (PWDs) to apply for a special identification card which will assist them in accessing expedited services at commercial banks, hospitals, post offices and government offices across the country.

The cards will cost $500, and applications can be processed on the commission’s website at ncdguyana.org or at their office located at Lot 49 Croal Street.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle on Sunday, Programme Coordinator at the Guyana Council of Organisations for Persons with Disabilities (GCOPD), Ganesh Singh, noted that although some organisations do offer preferential treatment to PWDs, difficulties could arise, particularly in some cases where organisations may demand proof of disability.

“There are some cases where persons want to verify that you have a disability. So, the card is a way of verifying that this person has a disability, and it would be an easier process for them to access services,” Singh noted.

Due to issues with verification, Singh noted, PWDs can at times be subjected to unfair treatment.

“There are issues that you do encounter such as discrimination, so it is more subjective if you don’t have the card. When you have the card and the organisation would have agreed to recognise the card, we would be able to ensure that with the cards, persons are able to access the service much easier. It would mean a little bit less hassle for the disabled person,” he said.

The NCD has already written to a number of government and private sector organisations which have all agreed to recognise the PWDs ID card and offer necessary consideration and assistance to the PWDs.

PWDs having expedited services when in public can play an important part in them being able to go about their lives in an easier manner.

“There are instances where some people with disabilities, especially physical disabilities, they can’t stand in a queue for very long, or they cannot be out of their homes for very long, so you want to have expedited services for those persons. At the same time, you also don’t want to have to go through a whole heap of red tape to verify that you have a disability, so this card will give you that push,” Singh noted.

The creation of the cards and the coming on board of both the government and private sector entities, is one more step towards helping to improve the lives of PWDs all across Guyana.

“It would definitely help in fulfilling the rights of people with disabilities in a much more hassle-free manner,” Singh commented.