Three more unvaccinated persons die from COVID-19
Covid

ANOTHER three unvaccinated persons have died as a result of COVID-19 complications and 186 new cases have been recorded, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

According to the latest statistics, the total confirmed cases in Guyana to date is 32,483 of which 17,077 are females.

The ministry said that another 136 persons have also recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to date to 27,596 persons.

The three latest fatalities are a 52-year-old male and a 72 -year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 63-year-old female from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) . The three were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms and died while receiving care at public medical facilities.

For the first three days of October, Guyana has now recorded a total of 13 COVID-19 related deaths and 656 new cases. The latest deaths put the country’s overall death toll at 799.
The 186 new cases came from tests conducted on 1190 persons during a 24-hour period. Of the new cases 110 are females.

The bulk of the new cases also continued to come from Region Four, which accounted for 73, followed by Region Three with 34.

Of the remaining regions, Region One (Barima–Waini) recorded 16 new cases; Region Two recorded two; Region Five (Demerara – Mahaica) had seven new cases; Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) had 11 new cases; Region Seven (Cuyuni–Mazaruni) and Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) had seven cases each; Region Nine (Upper Takutu–Upper Essequibo) had five and Region 10 (Upper Demerara–Upper Berbice) had 24 new cases.

There are 31 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, while there are 3,925 persons in home isolation, 132 persons in institutional isolation, and eight persons in institutional quarantine.

All Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols contained in the Gazetted COVID-19 Emergency Measures, which are in effect until October 31, 2021, along with other measures, such as regular hand-washing and social distancing, to curb the spread of the virus.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline on 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 immediately.

Staff Reporter

