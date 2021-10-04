Nabaclis man stabbed by wife’s child father 

A self-employed 29-year-old man is now hospitalised after he was stabbed to his chest and chopped about the body while defending his wife, who was having an argument with the father of her child.

According to a police report, Terrence Glasgow of Nabaclis, East Coast Demerara (ECD) is currently a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) in a stable condition after undergoing surgery for his injuries.

The incident occurred at 19:30hrs on Saturday, at Golden Grove, ECD.

“Enquiries disclosed that the victim was at his wife’s residence at Golden Grove, ECD, when the suspect, who is her child father, came and they had an argument causing the victim to intervene. The suspect dealt him a stab wound to his right-side chest and chopped him about his body and to his abdomen causing him to receive injuries,” the report said.

Glasgow was picked up and taken by his mother to the GPHC, where emergency surgery was conducted on him.

The suspect, who escaped on foot remains at large. Investigations are ongoing.