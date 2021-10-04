Intoxicated man loses home to fire

THE police are investigating the origin of a fire at Kwakwani Park, Upper Berbice River, that destroyed the one-storey wooden home of a 28-year-old man, who was found in an intoxicated state on the staircase calling on the Lord to take his life.

Neighbours managed to rescue Kelvin Gordon, but the bucket brigade they formed was unsuccessful in saving the building.

According to a police report, Gordon lived alone and was in the habit of consuming alcohol on a daily basis.

“According to the man’s neighbour, a 62 -year-old machine operator, on the said date about 10:00hrs, he was at home when he [smelt] smoke in the area. He immediately went to his verandah and saw smoke emanating from the victim’s home, who was at the time lying on the step in an intoxicated state yelling ‘Oh lord take my life’,” the report noted.

The police later interviewed Gordon; however, he was too highly intoxicated to give vital information pertaining to the fire. He was therefore detained as investigations continue.