COVID-19 claims eight more lives

EIGHT more persons have died after contracting COVID-19, taking Guyana’s overall death toll to 632.

The Ministry of Health said that the latest fatalities are four females and four males. Aside from a 53-year-old woman from Region Four, who died on August 31, every other person passed away on September 1.

Those persons are a 91-year-old woman from Region Seven; a 49-year-old woman and a 76-year-old man from Region Three; a 58-year-old woman and an 85-year-old man from Region Four; a 57-year-old man from Region Seven, and an 85-year-old man from Region Two.

According to the ministry, they all died while receiving treatment for symptoms of COVID-19 at a local healthcare facility.

Additionally, there are currently 1,987 active COVID-19 cases in Guyana, following the addition of 181 new cases on September 2, 2021, after 1,404 tests.

The 14 newly-confirmed cases were recorded in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, Seven, Eight, Nine and 10.

Region Four accounted for 113 of the new cases. Regions Two and 10 recorded four new cases each; Region Three recorded 27 new cases; Region Five recorded six new cases; Regions Six and Eight recorded three new cases each; Region Seven recorded 20 new cases, and Region Nine recorded one new case.

Even as new cases were recorded, 142 persons were reported to have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 23,338.

The country has now recorded a total of 25,951 confirmed cases since the first COVID-19 case was reported in March 2020.

Of the active cases, 33 persons are at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the National Infectious Diseases Hospital, Liliendaal, 116 are in institutional isolation, 1,832 are in home isolation and six are in institutional quarantine.

Many of the persons infected with the virus are said to be asymptomatic, that is, they are not exhibiting symptoms.

The updated COVID–19 Emergency Measures are in force from September 1, 2021, until September 30, 2021. They may be extended or amended by notice of the Minister of Health, after an assessment of the prevailing public health conditions of the pandemic.

As per the current measures, however, all persons are required to wear face masks when leaving their homes, and practice physical distancing. A national curfew from 22:30 hours to 04:00 hours is in place.

Persons with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline numbers: 231-1166; 226-7480; or 180/181 for assistance.