More support for development projects expected

–as Dr. Singh attends Islamic Development Bank meeting in Uzbekistan

IN keeping with Guyana’s development trajectory, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, is attending the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group’s annual meetings in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Guyana’s delegation attending the meeting also includes First Secretary and Chargé d’affaires at Guyana’s Embassy in Kuwait, Safraaz Shadood.

The meetings, taking place from September 1 to September 4, will see the IsDB’s Boards of Governors and General Assemblies discussing development, economic and financial issues along with institutional matters.

Guyana became a member of the IsDB in 2016, making it the 57th country and the second from Latin America after Suriname to join the bank.

The meetings of the bank would usually attract over 2,000 participants and the IsDB has noted that the annual meetings offer an ideal platform for decision-makers to discuss challenges and explore economic and development opportunities available in member countries.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Finance, during the annual meetings, participants usually benefit from various knowledge-sharing and flagship events which feature top-level panelists from governments, international and regional organisations, private sector, academia, and civil society.

Additionally, the knowledge-sharing events provide a dynamic platform to discuss economic, financial and development issues of current interest to IsDB Group member countries and their partners, while they also aim to encourage discussions and debates, promote partnerships, co-operation, and exchange experiences.

After being elected to office in August 2020, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, met with President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Dr. Bandar Hajjar, and had discussions on financing for solar energy, agriculture, infrastructure, small and medium-sized enterprises (SME’s) and measures in the fight against COVID-19.

Then, in June last, following the unprecedented flooding of several areas in Guyana, the IsDB committed to mobilising support for the country, in terms of critical intervention measures following another meeting between its President and Dr. Ali.

The IsDB President had assured Guyana’s Head of State that the bank would make all efforts to support Guyana’s rebuilding efforts and create more resilient infrastructure.

Early this month, the Government of Guyana applied for financial support from the IsDB for the Hinterland Electrification Programme. Based on available information, some funding would be used to target the construction and rehabilitation of two small hydropower plants in Lethem, Region Nine.