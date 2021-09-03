GDF Lance Corporal, girlfriend gunned down execution-style in Sophia

TWENTY-six-year-old Daniel Fraser, a Lance Corporal in the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and his 23-year-old girlfriend, Shanicka Forde, were on Wednesday night gunned down while on their way to his Lot 598 ‘A’ Field, Sophia home.

Reports are that Forde, who resides in Barbados, was staying at her friend Tashanna George’s South Sophia, East Coast Demerara home while she was on vacation here in Guyana for the past three months.

The young couple had been reportedly dating for just two weeks when the incident occurred.

Word is that on Wednesday evening, the couple had been “having a few drinks” at a shop in ‘C’ Field Sophia before heading for home at around 23:30hrs on Fraser’s motorcycle.

According to reports, no sooner had they set off west along ‘B’ Field, Sophia than they were accosted by an unknown male on a bicycle.

As the suspect drew alongside the couple, he allegedly opened fire on them, causing them both to fall off the motorcycle.

Once satisfied that the job was done, the suspect reportedly rode off in a westerly direction and made good his escape.

Fraser and his girlfriend were picked up by his brother, Darrell, and taken, by taxi, to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where they were both pronounced dead on arrival.

According to the police, Fraser, who was hit just once, took that bullet in the chest. Forde, on the other hand, was shot thrice; once in the chest, and in the right knee. The third bullet entered her abdomen from the right and exited on the left.

The couple’s bodies are currently at the GPHC’s mortuary awaiting the mandatory post mortem examination, while the police have launched an investigation into the shooting.