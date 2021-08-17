Floodwaters on the rise again at Kwakwani, pose serious threat to villages on the Cuyuni River

–CDC sends in ‘recce’ team with food, other essentials to mitigate the situation

THE floodwaters are back again in the Kwakwani area in Region Ten, and are now posing a serious threat to several communities along the Cuyuni River, in Region Seven, thanks to the above-normal rainfall of late in the traditionally sunny month of August this year. The situation has gotten so bad that over the weekend, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) was forced to dispatch a small assessment team, along with 80 food hampers, 200 cleaning hampers, and 10,000 water purification tablets to Eteringbang, a mining community along the Cuyuni River, following the receipt of approximately 80 reports at the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) over the past week. Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle on Monday, Chief Hydromet Officer, Garvin Cummings, explained that while the rainfall currently being experienced this month is not as severe as it was during the May – June period, it is higher than what usually obtains at this time of year.

But, it wasn’t entirely unexpected, given the above-normal rainfall we’ve been having throughout the year.

“This has been a wetter than usual year; every month, with the exception of February, has been wetter than usual, month-on-month. This year has been wetter than the 30-year average, with the exception of February, so, August has been forecasted for that as well,” Cummings said, adding:

“We have had a reduction of rainfall, overall, which is typical this time of year. But for the month of August, we have been having above-normal rainfall than what we normally have for the month of August. But it is still less than what we would’ve experienced during the May/June period that caused significant floods.”

Noting that the situation is not likely to improve any time soon, Cummings said, “The forecast for September is also suggesting that there is a chance we will have above-normal rainfall for the month of September, compared to what is the average for that month, which will just be more wet days than what we are likely to experience, but still not as wet as May/June.”

CONTINUOUSLY MONITORING

Also speaking with the Guyana Chronicle on Monday was CDC Preparedness and Response Officer, Salim October, who noted that the CDC has been continuously monitoring the resultant flooding, and has already begun to take action where necessary.

“We have a continuation of high water in the Kwakwani area, and up the Cuyuni River we have some water, as well as up the Mazaruni,” October said. “We’ve already taken in aid yesterday to Eterinbang, and another load is expected to go out on Wednesday. In the Cuyuni area, there are several communities there that we will cover in the coming days,” he added. Preliminary assessments by the CDC have revealed that at least two dozen business establishments and over 170 households have been affected by the floods at Eteringbang, and at nearby locations, where the waters have risen some 10 feet.

The Health Centre and Primary School at Eteringbang have been impacted as well. Eteringbang is located on the Guyana-Venezuela border, and the regional authorities there have noted that Guyanese living on both sides of the Cuyuni River will receive “flood aid”, once it is available.

The assessment team travelled by boat from Bartica, seat of administration of Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), and along the way they noticed that many landings and villages had been impacted by the rising waters of the Cuyuni River, due to torrential rainfall. The Wyamo Landing, Two Point Mining Camp, Devil’s Hole Island and Kurushie Landing have all seen a rise in the water levels by at least three feet over the past week, the CDC said Monday in a statement.

Cumang Landing and Makapa saw flood waters increase to at least four feet over the past five days, the agency said, and that all the settlements and dwellings observed along the Cuyuni River were affected by the current floods.

While on the mission, the assessment team met with regional representatives led by Lorenzo Valenzuela, and members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and Guyana Police Force (GPF), who were there to lend whatever assistance they could.

Many persons were forced to seek higher ground as the waters rose, which also meant limited access to healthcare and essential supplies. Regional representatives distributed the hampers and long-boots to affected residents, with the aid of a list they would have compiled while going door-to-door along the river-bank.

The assessment also revealed that more food and cleaning hampers are needed, along with such other items as mosquito nets, long-boots and medical supplies. The General Medical Officer (GMO) at Eteringbang, Dr. Nigel Anthony, anticipates a surge in flood-related health issues when the water subsides, and prefers to be prepared for that situation.

Residents and visitors in the area confirm that while the water levels have fluctuated over the past three months, this is the highest it has been in a long time.