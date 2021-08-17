News Archives
Kalibur Security urged to obey termination of employment law
THE Ministry of Labour has reminded Kalibur Security that the termination of its employees must be in compliance with the country’s termination of employment law.
This reminder was contained in a press release disseminated by the ministry on Monday, in response to a news article titled “Kalibur Security sends home over 2,000 workers” which was published on August 15, 2021 on the ‘Village Voice News’ website.
The ministry outlined the relevant law and urged the security company to act accordingly.
“We wish to state that employers ought to be aware of certain procedures and laws prescribed in Section 12 of the Termination of Employment and Severance Pay Act No. 19 of 1997, which governs the termination of employees,” the release said.
The ministry said based on the report, the privately-owned company has not followed the law as it relates to the purported termination of the 2,000 employees.
The ministry added that if this article is indeed accurate, it urges Kalibur Security to take the necessary actions that comply with the law.

