Motorcyclist dies after speeding away from police

A 20-year-old motorcyclist, who was speeding to evade the police in La Parfaite Harmonie, was among two persons who died in vehicular accidents that occurred over the weekend at various locations across the country.

The dead motorcyclist has been identified as Mahendra Deopaul of Lot 267 La Parfaite Harmonie. Ryan Boodhoo, 19, of 113 Kuru Kururu Soesdyke/Linden Highway, also died in a hit-and-run accident on the Kairuni Public Road on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

Other accident victims include a 21-year-old motorcyclist, who remains hospitalised after crashing into a parked minibus on Tempe Public Road, West Coast Berbice and two persons who were injured when their motor car crashed into a motor lorry at Brickdam and Sandeman Place, Georgetown.

According to a police report, Deopaul, of Lot 267 La Parfaite Harmonie, was driving motorcycle, CK5677, west along the northern side of the La Parfaite Harmonie Public Road, without wearing a helmet, at approximately 23:45 hours on Sunday evening when he was approached by a patrolling police pick-up and ordered to pull over.

Instead of stopping, Deopaul reportedly sped away from the police, who gave chase in their pick-up.

“The motorcyclist ended up driving into potholes along the said road where he lost control of the motorcycle and fell onto the road surface. He received injuries about his face and body,” the police report said. According to a police report, Deopaul was picked up in an unconscious state by the police and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital Accident and Emergency Unit. He died at 03:46 hours on Monday morning while receiving medical attention.

In a separate accident on Sunday night, Boodhoo was pronounced dead on arrival at the Mackenzie Public Hospital, Linden, where he was taken by public-spirited citizens after he was hit from behind by an unknown vehicle, while walking on the Kairuni Public Road at 21:30hrs.

Boodhoo was, at the time, among three other persons walking south along the eastern side of the roadway.

According to an eyewitness, the vehicle which hit Boodhoo was at the time proceeding south at a fast rate. It sped away from the scene after hitting the teen. According to the eyewitness, having observed the vehicle as it was approaching, he was able to pull the person walking next to him to safety just prior to Boodhoo being hit.

Boodhoo’s body was taken to the MacKenzie Public Hospital Mortuary where it is awaiting post mortem.

Meanwhile, Pamela Fox, 62, of Lot 73 Brickdam was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for observation after she sustained injuries about her body when the motor car she was driving, PYY2821, collided into the rear of motor lorry, GZ3901, at the corner of Brickdam and Sandeman Place on Sunday at 19:30hrs

Also injured in that accident was William Lockhart, 29, of Lot 19 Industry, East Coast Demerara, who was the front seat passenger in the car. Lockhart was also taken to the GPHC but was treated and sent away.

The motor lorry was being driven by 44-year-old, Nankumar Ramnauth of De Hoop, Mahaica.

According to the police report, a breathalyzer test conducted on Ramnauth showed no alcohol in his breath. A notice of intended prosecution has since been served on Ramnauth. In another accident, this time in West Coast Berbice, Osbert Abrams, 21, of Lot 645, Number 30 Village was left hospitalised at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital (NAPH). According to a police report, at the time of the accident, Abrams was the driver of motorcycle, CK3952, proceeding east on the northern side of the Tempe Public Road. He is said to have been proceeding at a fast pace when he lost control of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle collided into the back of minibus, BZZ 5437, which was being driven by 39-year- old Eulet Mars but, at the time, was parked on the northern side of the road. Abrams was picked up by public-spirited citizens and initially taken to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital before being transferred to the NAPH.

Police are investigating these accidents.